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Mahabubabad District Hospital ceiling collapses
In Short
No one was present at the spot when the incident occurred, averting a major mishap
Warangal: Panic prevailed at the district general hospital in Mahabubabad after a portion of the ceiling collapsed near the paediatric care unit on Friday.
No one was present at the spot when the incident occurred, averting a major mishap.
The collapse reportedly took place in the corridor leading to the paediatric care unit. Hospital staff and patients heaved a sigh of relief as no injuries were reported.
Officials Remove Debris
On learning about the incident, hospital officials rushed to the spot and, with the help of staff, removed the fallen ceiling material. However, several other portions of the hospital building were found to be in a precarious condition, with ceiling panels hanging loosely.
Patients and their relatives expressed concern over the condition of the hospital building, which witnesses a large number of patients, including children, every day. They demanded that officials conduct a thorough inspection of the premises and identify all unsafe areas.
They also urged the authorities to undertake immediate repairs to prevent recurrence of such incidents and ensure the safety of patients, attendants, and medical staff.
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