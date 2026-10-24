Andhra Pradesh: Low-pressure area likely to intensify into cyclone by Monday

Vijayawada: A low-pressure area has formed and remains concentrated over the Southeast and adjoining East-central Bay of Bengal, announced Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Continuing in the same region, the system is expected to intensify into a depression tomorrow and move west-northwestwards to become a deep depression by October 25. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the West-central Bay of Bengal by Monday, moving further toward the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts over the subsequent two days.

In light of this development, fishermen currently at sea have been advised to return to the coast immediately.

Impact and safety advisory under the influence of this weather system on Saturday and Sunday: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several districts. Monday: Moderate rainfall isolated across Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Tuesday & Wednesday: Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong squally winds along the coast.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain advised citizens and farmers to take necessary precautionary measures ahead of time. For emergency assistance or cyclone-related information, the public can reach out to the State Emergency Operation Center via the toll-free numbers: Toll-Free Helpline Numbers: 112 | 1070 | 1800-425-0101.