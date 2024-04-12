Marepalli Sudhir Kumar announced as BRS MP candidate from Warangal

In a significant political development, Marepalli Sudhir Kumar has been declared as the party candidate for the Warangal Parliament Constituency seat by the Chief of the BRS party, KCR. Hailing from Hanmakonda district and belonging to the Madiga community, Dr. Sudhir Kumar currently serves as the Chairman of the Hanmakonda District Parishad.

With a longstanding history of activism in Telangana dating back to 2001, Dr. Sudhir Kumar has remained a dedicated member of the party, demonstrating loyalty and commitment to the cause. His nomination as the candidate for the Warangal Parliament Constituency seat was met with unanimous approval by the joint party chiefs of the Warangal district.

Following extensive consultations and deliberations with various stakeholders, including party members and leaders, the decision to finalize and announce the candidature of Dr. KCR and Sudhir Kumar was made. The selection of Dr. Sudhir Kumar as the party's candidate underscores the party's confidence in his leadership, dedication, and alignment with the party's vision and objectives.