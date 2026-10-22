MLA Revuri joins Dasara celebrations in Parkal

Hanumakonda: Dussehracelebrations were held in a festive atmosphere at Angadi Maidan in Parkal town on Tuesday night, with MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy attending as the chief guest. The highlight of the event was the burning of Ravan’s effigy, triggered remotely, followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

A large number of people gathered at the venue to witness the celebrations, which symbolised the victory of good over evil and righteousness over unrighteousness.

Addressing the gathering, Revuri Prakash Reddy said Dussehra conveyed the message of overcoming evil and embracing truth and righteousness. He said festivals strengthened unity, brotherhood and social harmony by bringing people together irrespective of caste and religion.

The MLA urged people to promote peace and harmony by following the path of righteousness and upholding good values. He observed that festivals fostered spirituality and strengthened social bonds. He expressed hope that Dussehra would bring happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

The celebrations concluded amid festive enthusiasm, with Ravan’s effigy burning and the fireworks display drawing cheers from the gathering.