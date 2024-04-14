Live
Nagarkurnool: Blood donation camp marks Ambedkar Jayanti
A blood donation camp was jointly organised at Government General Hospital by Mala Employees Welfare Association and district branch of Samata Sainik Dal here on Saturday.
On this occasion, District Medical and Health Officer Sudhakar Lal said that it was great to celebrate the 133rd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar through the blood donation programme as part of community service. Lal said that there was a severe shortage of blood at the government blood bank in the district. “Blood is very much needed for the surgical treatment of those who are in critical condition at the government hospital especially for pregnant women, who are facing serious problems due to this situation.”
