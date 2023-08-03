Live
Peddapalli: Collector Muzammil Khan releases‘Intinta Innovator’ poster
Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan on Wednesday asked that the participants of Intinta Innovator programme to send their details by August...
Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan on Wednesday asked that the participants of Intinta Innovator programme to send their details by August 5.
The Collector released ‘IntintaInnovator-2023’ poster here. He said that the ‘Intinta Innovation’ programme which the State government has been running ambitiously for the past four years will be a good platform for the rural and urban enthusiasts of the district to showcase their talent in innovation.
In order to promote innovation and creativity in the State, all 33 districts of Telangana will simultaneously organise an exhibition of inventions on the occasion of the Independence Day celebrations in the respective districts.
The Collector said that ten performances in 2019, three in 2020, five in 2021 and ten in 2022 have been the best performances from Peddapalli district and have earned laurels for the district.
Innovations of all sectors and categories will be encouraged to participate in this exhibition, rural, student, agricultural innovations, innovations in micro and small scale industries etc. will be accepted.
Collector said inventors should send 6 sentences, 2 minutes video, 4 photos of invention, name of inventor, phone number, age, current occupation, name of village, name of district etc. on WhatsApp to 9100678543.
The last date for receiving applications from innovators is August 5. After the first shortlisting of applications received, innovations from each district will be selected for exhibition. For more details contact District Coordinator B. Ravinandan Rao at mobile number 9951504622
EDM Kavitha, District Science Officer B.Ravinandan Rao, urban area innovator Bhagat, Prashanth and others participated in this programme.