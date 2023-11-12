Peddapalli: Congress will stand with people says MLA Sridhar Babu

Peddapalli : MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu conducted an election campaign with 300 Congress workers under the leadership of Sarpanch Lavanya and Nagaraj in Mustyala village in Ramagiri mandal on Saturday.

He said the Congress party will stand by the poor people it will implement all the guarantees as stated in the guarantee card within 100 days of the Congress party coming to power in the State.

As part of the campaign, Sridhar Babu addressed a corner meeting and said that under six guarantees of Congress, through the Mahalakshmi scheme every woman will be provided Rs 2,500, gas cylinder at Rs 500 and free travel in RTC buses.

Under the Griha Jyothi scheme will provide 200 units of free electricity to each house, house land and Rs 5 lakhs for house construction, under Yuva Vikasa scheme every student will get five lakh education insurance card, Aasara pension will be increased to Rs 4,000 through Cheyutha pension, under Rythu Barosa scheme Rs.15000 for farmers and Rs.12000 for tenant farmers will be given, he said.