Pradeep Rao seeks immediate regularisation of 17,000 NHM employees

Warangal: BJP state leader and Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao has demanded the immediate regularisation of around 17,000 National Health Mission (NHM) contract and outsourced employees working in Telangana’s Medical and Health Department.

Extending solidarity with the employees’ indefinite strike at Pochamma Maidan junction in Warangal East constituency, Pradeep Rao said NHM staff played a vital role in delivering healthcare services to the public.

He expressed concern over long-serving employees being compelled to stage protests to secure their jobs and press for their legitimate demands. He urged the state government not to ignore their grievances and to take immediate measures to address their concerns.

Pradeep Rao called on the government to provide job security and regularise all 17,000 NHM employees without further delay. He said the workers deserved a permanent, dignified solution in recognition of their years of service and contribution to public health.