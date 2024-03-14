Rangareddy: Keep watch on liquor, cash trail, poll officials told

Rangareddy : As part of the upcoming Lok Sabha poll preparations, the Rangareddy district administration went into huddle with the officials from line departments and is holding training sessions every often it said aimed at ensuring transparency during the polling process.

A training session for the officials from Static Surveillance Teams, Flying Squad and other vigilance personnel was held today at the conference hall of the integrated district offices Complex at Kongarakalan.

Additional Collector Pratima Singh suggested the officials to perform their duties with utmost responsibility and impartial manner to ensure transparency in the polling process. Surveillance teams should keep an eye over the election expenses and campaign patterns round the clock to prevent violation of model code of conduct.

The Additional Collector wanted officials to focus on distribution of cash, liquor and other items to incite the voters. She said, Immediate response should be given to such violations through carrying out field inspections and appropriate action if found someone indulged in violation of election code of conduct. “People may give a false distress call to divert the attention of the surveillance teams. Action should also be initiated in such cases,” said the official.

“PTG cameras with latest technology have been installed in the vehicles provided to teams from static surveillance and flying squads besides other personnel. The performance of the surveillance teams will be monitored through the control room being set up in the Collectorate,” said the official.

“Apart from timely picking up of complaints and spontaneous inspections by the authorities concerned, the candidates of the political parties too have been informed to avoid inciting the voters,” she explained.

Suggesting the election surveillance teas to carry out their duties efficiently, the additional collector said, the rules of election commission must be followed strictly. Coordination with parties and their candidates should be within the framework laid by the EC. “No complaints of discrimination against the officials will be tolerated and strict action will be initiated if someone found guilty of negligence while performing the duty,” she warned.