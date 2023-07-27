State failed to rescue flood-hit people: Konda

Warangal: Former minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha will be in the fray from Warangal East constituency in the upcoming elections to the Assembly, former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao said, brushing aside the speculation doing rounds on the social media. This statement comes in the wake of hearsays that the Warangal DCC president Errabelli Swarna was also in the race for the East ticket.

Murali, who inspected several Kasikunta, DK Nagar, Vidya Nagar and other colonies in the Warangal East constituency on Wednesday, accused the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender of being apathetic even though the residents were in chaos after the rainwater entered their colonies. “The residents in several colonies are in dire straits as they were surrounded by rainwater for the last few days. The onus is on the local MLA to alert the administration and oversee the rescue operations,” Murali said.

He said that the incessant rains not only forced the residents to leave their houses but also damaged their home appliances. He demanded the government to rescue the flood victims with immediate effect. He distributed bed sheets, vegetables and other essentials to the flood-affected people. Referring to the news doing rounds on the social media that Konda Surekha is likely to contest from Parkal, Murali said that it was a mere speculation.