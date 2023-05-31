Take Modi govt schemes to every household: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called upon the party workers to take the schemes implemented for the development of the country to the people as part of Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan in the background of the completion of the 9-year rule of the PM Narendra Modi.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a meeting with the leaders of the parliamentary constituency under the chairmanship of BJP Karimnagar parliamentary convenor Boinipalli Praveen Rao here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi said that during the previous UPA regime was rampant, and large-scale scams including 2G, coal and spectrum had happened. People were in panic with bomb blasts and commotion everywhere. After Modi government was formed corruption-free rule was give to people while maintaining law and order.

Modi government not only saved the lives of the people of the country by providing the vaccine during the Corona period, but also set an example for the world by providing the Covid vaccine to around 50 countries. That is why the entire world including the Prime Minister of Australia is hailing Modi as the boss.

Bandi Sanjay listed various achievements of the Modi government and wanted the party workers to extensively campaign about them during Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan. He the Modi government renovated Ramagundam Fertilizer Factory at a cost of Rs6,338 crore and the farmers are being supplied with fertilizers without shortage.

He explained the activities to be undertaken to take Modi’s schemes to the people for the next month. Later, Bandi Sanjay met with the leaders of the district Mahila Morcha and asked them to take the development and welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government for the upliftment of women.