Villages turned self-sufficient under BRS regime: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao transformed Telangana into a model State, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, speaking at Raiparthy, Thorrur, Kodakandla, Palakurthi, and Devaruppula at the Good Governance Day programme as part of Telangana State Decennial celebrations on Saturday.

KCR strengthened gram panchayats by ensuring continuous flow of funds to them, Errabelli said. The gram panchayats were in a state of utter backwardness in the united Andhra Pradesh. Now, the people can identify the transformation of the rural areas. The villages have become self-sufficient after the implementation of Palle Pragathi programme. Every village has road connectivity, he said.

Errabelli said that KCR also ensured administration to reach out to the doorsteps of people by splitting 10 districts into 33 districts. The number of revenue divisions was also increased to 74 from 43.