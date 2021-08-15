Warangal: 2 cops from Warangal secure police medals

Warangal: Two cops of the Warangal Police Commissionerate – B Sreenivasa Reddy and M Jithender Reddy – have bagged police medals for their distinguished service. While Sreenivasa Reddy, Jangaon Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), bagged the President's Police Medal (PPM), Jithender Reddy, Hanumakonda Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), bagged the Indian Police Medal (IPM). It may be mentioned here that the Central Government had announced these awards on the occasion of Independence Day 2021 for police officers' distinguished and meritorious service.

Sreenivasa Reddy, the 1989 Batch Sub-Inspector, who started his career at Bansuwada played a key role in the surrender of two dalams of People's War Group (PWG) and an encounter. Later, he was promoted as Inspector in 1998, and DSP in 2010. He became non cadre SP in 2017. He has been working as the West Zone DCP since 2018. Earlier in 2013, Sreenivasa Reddy bagged IPM, and Shaurya Chakra award. Jithender Reddy, 1991 Batch Sub-Inspector, began his career at Chandrugonda in Khammam district. He became Inspector in 2004 and DSP in 2017. He has been working as an ACP in Warangal Commissionerate since 2019. Jithender Reddy earned accolades for his meritorious workmanship in containing the CPI-Maoists. He received Ph.D. from Sri Venkateshwara university in Tirupati in 2015. Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi greeted both the officials for receiving prestigious awards.