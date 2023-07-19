Warangal: Abhinav braces for big stage politics

Warangal: Dasyam Abhinav Bhaskar, the 60th Division Corporator, one of the young turks in Warangal politics seems to be a promising leader in the making. He is certainly carrying the legacy left behind abruptly by his father, Dasyam Pranay Bhaskar. It’s been 26 years since Pranay has left for his heavenly abode; however, people in Hanumakonda remember him fondly. Pranay, who defeated Congress stalwart P V Ranga Rao, son of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao, from Hanumakonda Assembly constituency (now it doesn’t exist) in 1994, rose to the ranks of minister in the NTR Cabinet.

Abhinav was too young when his father made a mark in politics. Since his adolescence, he started to understand why his father was so popular among the masses. Although he had pursued higher studies and got a lucrative job in the US, the instinct to emulate his father kept Abhinav pinching all the time. Finally, Abhinav made his political *arangetram* (ascending the stage) in 2021 as a Corporator from the 60th Division in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Even though he belongs to ruling BRS, it wasn’t all that easy to address all the problems faced by the denizens in his ward spread across Waddepally, Teachers Colony, Bank Colony and Vijayapal Colony. Abhinav took initiative to resolve the water-logging issue in some colonies due to the pending construction of a 60-foot road and drain between Chaitanyapuri and SBH Colony.

Abhinav resolved yet another issue that was hampering the development of local fishermen for the last three decades. In 1993, the government banned fish rearing in Waddepallyand Bhadrakali tanks. Abhinav who spoke to the authorities concerned made fish rearing not only possible but also made them to supply fishlings free of cost.

On the charity front, Abhinav is also doing his best to help the distressed sections by establishing the Pranay Bhaskar Foundation. He also helped 70 odd people of his native Waddepally Colony suffering from cataract issues to get treatment. He also helped the poor students by providing them notebooks and other stationery.

In a bid to empower the local youth, Abhinav also organised a mega job mela on June 12. He also donated four modern wheelchairs to the inmates of Mallikamba Mano Vikasa Kendra.

Speaking to *The Hans India*, BV Raj, a teacher of Hanumakonda, said, “Indeed, Abhinav is ready for big stage politics. Like his father Pranay, Abhinav is also a down-to-earth person with lots of penchant for serving the people.”