Warangal: Amid chaos, Kakatiya University gets V-C

Warangal: Under the thumb of in-charge rule for almost a couple of years, the prestigious Kakatiya University (KU) to get a regular vice-chancellor (V-C). After Prof R Sayanna completed his term on July 24, 2019, the government appointed Principal Secretary for Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy, who now heads the TSPSC, as the in-charge V-C. As a matter of fact, almost all the varsities in the State are being run by IAS officers. The inordinate delay in appointing the V-C has had its adverse effect in the functioning of the varsity.

Like any other varsity, KU has been grappling with staff crunch, including teaching and non-teaching. The number of faculty vacancies, somewhere around 280, indicates the appalling situation of the varsity. The absence of regular V-C has made the situation even worse. It's understandable that the in-charge V-C B Janardhan Reddy who is preoccupied with State post seldom visited the varsity. As a result, varsity officials have to run to Hyderabad for the in-charge V-C's approvals whenever necessary.

"The absence of regular V-C is not only affecting the functioning of the varsity but also made way for complacency among the employees. These apart, there are allegations of scams in the institutions of the varsity," a KU professor told The Hans India, on condition of anonymity.

With the news spreading that the government had appointed Prof Thatikonda Ramesh, Department of Sociology in KU, as the regular V-C, the varsity students who expressed happiness hoped that the development is likely to resolve many issues they were facing.

The soft-spoken Prof Ramesh, who has more than three decades of teaching and research experience, will continue in the position for three years.

He served in several capacities – from programme officer to Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences. So far, he guided four students in M Phil and six in PhD. Another 10 are currently pursuing Ph.D. under his guidance. The 59-year-old Prof Ramesh presented three international and more than 60 national research papers, besides publishing 20 books and also edited seven books.