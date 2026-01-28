Caste Discrimination Complaints On Campuses More Than Double In Five Years: UGC Data

Complaints related to caste-based discrimination on university and college campuses have risen significantly over the last five years, according to data shared by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education. The number of reported cases increased from 173 in 2019–20 to 378 in 2023–24, reflecting a more than twofold jump.

The data, submitted last year, was compiled from 2,256 higher education institutions across the country, including 704 universities and 1,553 colleges. The findings have come at a time when the UGC is facing criticism over its newly notified regulations addressing discrimination in higher education.

While the UGC says the regulations are aimed at strengthening safeguards, sections of students have raised concerns, alleging that the rules could lead to harassment, particularly of those from the general category. Amid protests demanding the withdrawal of the regulations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured that no student would face discrimination or oppression under the new framework.