Warangal among top 11 cycling pioneers

Warangal: Warangal's efforts to ensure diverse groups of citizens take to cycling resulted in its being selected by the Government of India for the prestigious inculsion among India's Top-11 Cycling Pioneers. The award marks the start of the next stage of the first season of India Cycles4Change Challenge where 107 cities across the country came together to test, learn, and scale up different cycling-friendly initiatives, kickstarting India's cycling revolution. From the top 25 cities that were shortlisted earlier this year, a jury of renowned national and international transport experts selected the top 11 cities who shall receive an award of Rs 1 crore each to scale up their cycling initiatives.

It may be mentioned here that Warangal went an extra mile to promote cycling by organising safe rallies for the elderly, cycling-themed events like drawing and essay competitions, kite festival for children etc.

With the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs providing Rs 1 crore to Warangal under the 'India Cycles 4 Change Challenge', the local administration will have more scope to promote cycling for a safe environment. As of now, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has a 2-kilometer cycling track between Fatima Junction and Subedari in Hanamkonda, covering National Institute of Technology (NIT), the Kakatiya University Arts and Science College. According to officials, a plan is on the anvil to set up a 54-kilometer cycling track in the GWMC limits area.

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao greeted Warangalites for figuring among the top 11 cities for its pro-cycling initiatives.