Warangal: BJP will send TRS packing

Warangal: Come what may, former minister Eatala Rajender is certain to win back his Huzurabad Assembly constituency, BP State Spokesperson Anugula Rakesh Reddy said. Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said that TRS leadership was making a huge mistake by suppressing the leaders who fought for separate Telangana.



"KCR was making mockery of Telangana protagonists by giving preference to anti-Statehood leaders. Even in adversity, Eatala has put up a huge resistance against the government led by the Andhra leaders in the Assembly," Reddy said.Stating that Warangal and Karimnagar districts were the epicentres of statehood movement, Reddy said that Eatala ouster episode from the TRS would trigger yet another movement.

"People are aware of KCR's guiles of seeing the backs of genuine leaders of separate State agitation. Apart from Eatala, there are several TRS leaders who are ready to desert the TRS and join the BJP, he said.

Reddy said that the upcoming by-poll will teach a fitting lesson to KCR before the end of his regime in 2023.