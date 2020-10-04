Warangal: Child Welfare Committee chairperson inaugurates drawing competition

Warangal: Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the mantra, Warangal District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Mandala Parashuramulu said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi's words-"Cleanliness is most important for physical well-being and a healthy environment."



Inaugurating a drawing competition for children on the slogan 'Cleanliness Inside Out' as part of the 151st Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti celebration organised by the Urban District Childline-1098 here on Saturday, he recalled Gandhi's words-'Cleanliness is Godliness'. He said that the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi is a beacon for the world.

Iqbal Pasha, Nodal Coordinator, Urban District Childline-1098 who presided over the meeting told the children to paint in a way that conveys the 'Cleanliness Inside Out.' Warangal Urban Child Protection Officer Santosh Kumar emphasised the need for focusing on the hygiene of children from an early age.

Bhanothu Sunitha won the first prize in Drawing while the second prize went to K Eshwari. Balasadanam Superintendent Veronica, ICDS Supervisor Rajyalakshmi, ICPS Social Worker Srinivas and Childline-1098 Team Member Ramesh were among others present.