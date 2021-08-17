Warangal: Congress poised to gain traction

Warangal: Buoyant after the success of Dalita and Girijana Dandora at Indravelly, the TPCC has plans to energise its cadres by organising public meetings across the State. While the next meeting is scheduled to be held at Ibrahimpatnam on August 18 close on its heels the Congress bigwigs want to organise a public meeting in Warangal, probably in the first week of September.



After demoralising electoral setbacks and further weakened by some of the MLAs' defection to TRS, the Congress wants to claw back to take on ruling TRS. Thanks to A Revanth Reddy, who is trying to infuse much needed confidence among the cadres ever since he became the TPCC president. The 135-year-old party also wants to prove that the BJP, which projects itself as a potent force in Telangana, is wrong.

In the erstwhile Warangal district, a majority of Congress workers believe that Revanth is the last hope for the revival of Congress in Telangana. And rightly so, he now commands the support of one and all after initial hiccups within the party. The party sympathisers believe that the leaders who won on Congress ticket betrayed their own party but the cadres are still intact. All that the leadership wants is an elixir that could lift the drooping shoulders of its party workers who have been subject to the onslaught of ruling TRS for the last seven years.

"Now, we believe that the flamboyance of Revanth could turn the tables on TRS in the 2023 elections. The party has already started gaining traction due to the change of guard at a time when it was facing its worst-ever crisis," Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said. When asked about the proposed public meeting in Warangal, Naini said that it is likely to happen in the first week of September.

Plans are also afoot to invite Rahul Gandhi for the Warangal public meeting which could be a gigantic one, Naini added.