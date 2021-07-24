Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao keeps officials on their toes

Warangal: With more rains in prospect, the administration and the people's representatives need to be careful, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Inspecting low lying areas in the city along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar on Friday, he directed the officials to clear water logging in colonies that were affected by incessant rains for the last three days.

The Minister while inspecting the stormwater drain at Naim Nagar emphasised the need to construct a bridge. He asked the engineers to prepare a plan to ensure floodwater flow freely.

"There were no untoward incidents and no property loss in the erstwhile Warangal district with the administration taking all precautionary measures," Errabelli said. The Minister said that he was monitoring the situation by speaking to all the district collectors. He expressed happiness that almost all the tanks in the erstwhile Warangal district were full to the brim.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, DRO Vasu Chandra and GWMC SE Satyanarayana were among others present. Later, the Minister inspected the overflowing Katakshapur tank in Atmakur mandal and Madannapet tank in Narsampet mandal. Errabelli directed the officials to be alert as both the tanks were overflowing. He was accompanied by Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Bhupalpally MLA G Venkatramana Reddy and Rural District Collector M Haritha.

Meanwhile, a 17-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, 10th battalion, reached Warangal at the request of the Urban District Collector as the officials have declared first danger alert at Ramannagundem, under Eturnagar mandal in Mugulu district, with water level in river Godvari reaching 8.50 meters. As a precautionary measure, the NDRF team was called in, according to the authorities.