Warangal: Errabelli Dayakar Rao to the rescue of poor

Warangal: 'Dayanna' (as he was fondly known) is indeed an apt synonym for the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao. The six-time MLA, who was also a Member of Parliament for a brief period, is a metaphor for success not just politically but also as a humble human-being. His success, irrespective of political wind, indicates his proximity with the people that a very few politicians had managed to achieve.

To extend his services to the poorest of the poor, he established the Errabelli Dayakar Rao Charitable Trust, headed by his better half Usha Dayakar Rao. In last few years, the trust has reached out to distressed sections, lending a helping hand to them by supporting healthcare and education. The trust was also organising free coaching classes for the unemployed youth to excel in the competitive exams. Mid-day meals are also being provided to these youth.

The trust also took the responsibility of the poor whose livelihood was affected by the coronavirus lockdown. The trust distributed essentials – 16 varieties such as rice, pulses, edible oil etc – to the poor in Palakurthi Assembly constituency represented by Errabelli. This apart, masks and sanitisers were also distributed to them to protect themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic. For the last 14 months, the trust has been continuing its assistance to the poor.

Speaking to The Hans India, G Harish of Kondur under Raiparthy mandal, said, "To my knowledge, Dayanna is the only MLA in the region who had organised so many philanthropic programmes to assist the poor. Dayanna extended his assistance not only to the people of Palakurthi but also to the others in the erstwhile Warangal district."

To name a few, the trust distributed 32,000 units (16 essentials) in Palakurthi and 2,500 units in other parts of erstwhile Warangal district during the first wave of Covid-19. During the second wave, the trust distributed 6,100 units of essentials including dry fruits. The trust also provided meals to 4,800 Covid-19 patients twice a day in Raiparthy. In all, the trust distributed more than 11 lakh masks to the people.

As a minister, Errabelli also ensured oxygen beds, oxymeters etc in Thorrur, Raiparthy, Kodakandla, Devaruppula and Palakurthi health centres.

The trust also made arrangements to shift the Covid-19 patients whose condition was serious to hospitals in Hyderabad, Warangal and Jangaon according to the requirement. The minister also deployed his men in these hospitals to coordinate with the patients.