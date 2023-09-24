Warangal: Focus on developmental works, says MLA Aroori Ramesh

Warangal : Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh directed the officials to complete the developmental works taken up in Wardhannapet constituency that fall in the 13 Divisions of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) limits. Aroori Ramesh along with the Mayor Gundu Sudharani conducted a review meeting at KUDA Administrative Building in Hanumakonda on Saturday.

“The works being carried out with the funds from the Pattana Pragathi, Chief Minister and Smart Cities Mission should be completed within the timeframe. The works that have completed the tendering process should be grounded immediately,” Aroori Ramesh said. The MLA told the officials and the contractors to approach him if they face any administrative hiccups in carrying out the works. Further, he warned them to face stringent action if they fail to complete the works within the timeframe.

Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, municipal commissioner Rizwan Basha Shaikh, EEs Rajaiah, Srinivas, public health EE Raj Kumar, Corporators A Radhika Reddy, Sunil Kumar Guguloth, Divya Rani Raju Naik, Jakkula Rajitha Venkateshwarlu, Eduru Aruna Victor and Munigala Sarojana were among others present.