Warangal: Govt to purchase total cotton produce says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao assured that the government will purchase last crop of cotton in the State after starting a purchase centre on Yenumamula Market in Warangal on Friday.

On the occasion, the Minister assured the farmers that there is no need for them to get panic and promised that all their farm produce like cotton, paddy and others will be purchased. He instructed the officials concerned to coordinate in purchasing cotton and other crops as and when required.

Informing that the Warangal district had produced more cotton crop this year compared to last year, he said that 28 purchase centers were set up in the district to procure cotton against 18 last year.

This year, we got high cotton produce in 7,58,560 acres while it was expected to get around 6.25 lakh metric tons.

The Minister said that Warangal urban district is the major contributor of cotton produce in the district.

He also said that 24 cold storages space is available to preserve 19 lakh metric tons of cotton and urged the farmers to get quality cotton as per CCI norms to the market and get minimum support prices.