Warangal: International Day of Girl Child observed

Warangal: Discrimination against girls is still rampant, Warangal District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson Mandala Parashramulu said. He was speaking at a programme as part of 'International Day of Girl Child' jointly organised by the Childline-1098 Warangal Urban District and Abhyudaya Seva Samithi here on Sunday. The theme of International Day of Girl Child was 'My Voice, Our Equal Future'.



He said that even though the government was implementing several programmes, the girl children are victims of child marriage, abortion among girls, feticide and trafficking in certain sections of the society, especially among poor and those living in slums.

"It's gratifying to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting "Bheti Bachao Beti Padao" and the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao setting up SC, ST, BC, Minority, KGVB, Model Schools for girls," the CWC chairman said.

He urged the parents to pay special attention to the development of their girl children. He also appealed to them not to turn their wards into child labourers. "Make use of the facilities provided by the government and admit the girl children to the schools and vocational courses," Parashuramulu said. He appealed to NGOs to strive hard to curb the violence against girls.

Childline-1098 District Nodal Coordinator Iqbal Pasha who presided over the meeting said that onus is on every citizen to avert child marriages. Childline-1098 is always available for child protection, he said, adding that the country will be on a development trajectory only when female children grow up mentally and financially.

Later, a rally was organised with the boys and girls raising slogan "Bheti Bachao Beti Padao". ICDS Supervisor Revathi, Childline-1098 Counsellor T Sirisha, team members Gyneshwari and Godadevi were among others present.