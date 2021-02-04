Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao seeks suggestions

Warangal: Developmental activity is in full swing in the limits of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said. Inaugurating road expansion works in the 34th Division here on Wednesday, he said that the civic body has taken up works worth around Rs 1,100 crore since he took over the mayorship. The civic body is keen to develop the infrastructure in the city with the coordination of people's representatives, he added.



He said that measures were being taken to improve sanitation in the city. "Drinking water supply on daily basis to all the households will be ensured from Ugadi," the Mayor said. He said that the civic body was ready to examine the pleas from denizens with regard to construction of community halls and other developmental works. Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Corporator Jorika Ramesh and Dharmasagar MPP Kavitha Reddy were among others present.