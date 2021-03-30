Warangal: Officials scout land for integrated markets

Warangal: The administration is in a mission mode to scout suitable land for constructing integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. He along with Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu inspected several places in the city on Tuesday.

"The government is resolved to set up integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in all municipalities so that the denizens need not have to roam around the city," Vinay said. The government allocated Rs 5 crore for each integrated market with all modernized facilities, he added. Warangal is a fast-growing city after Hyderabad and keeping the needs of denizens in mind the government has plans to set up five integrated markets.

The Chief Whip said that three integrated markets would come up in Warangal West Assembly constituency, which he represents. Vinay and Collector inspected three sites, one each at Balasamudram, bus station and near Hunter road.

The Collector said that the government had asked the administration to submit a report after earmarking suitable sites for the markets. "We have been scouting for suitable locations and a report will be submitted to the government, soon," the Collector said.