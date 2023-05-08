Warangal: Police Grievance flooeded with pleas

Warangal: It’s no exaggeration to say that people started to believe in the system ever since A V Ranganath, IPS 2006 Batch, took over as the Commissioner in November last year. Indicating quick, fair and transparent redressal, the Prajavani, a grievance cell, conducted by the Commissioner is witnessing a mad rush of late.



Ranganath’s tough stand against the land grabbers and the wrongdoers, irrespective of their political affiliations, brought him a lot of fame within no time. The Commissioner didn’t hesitate to book cases against the ruling BRS 7th Division Corporator Vemula Srinivas and 62nd Division Congress Corporator Jakkula Ravinder in connection with alleged land encroachments. As a result, people started to turn to the Commissionerate every Monday to pour out their problems to Ranganath.

The unprecedented rush forced the Commissioner to make a few changes in the redressal system. Due to time constraints, the Commissioner was able to dispose of 30 to 40 petitions every Monday.

It may be noted here that Ranganath is one who goes through every grievance thoroughly before initiating an action or assigning it to the official concerned. As of now, there are more than 3,000 petitions pending with the Commissioner for redressal.

The Commissioner wants the people to approach the local police first for the redressal of their grievances. The petitioners need to knock on the doors of the ACP and then the DCP if they fail to get justice from the station house officer (SHO) concerned. In case of emergency, the petitioners can approach the Commissioner by sending the details of their complaints to WhatsApp 87126 85294. The petitioners can also WhatsApp the details of their grievance to 87126 85100 and 87126 85000 (Additional DCP).

Referring to the already pending complaints, Ranganath said that all the grievances will be resolved based on the importance of the subject. The police will call the petitioners and give them appointments, hence they need not have to wait at the Commissionerate, he added

“With the people turning in hundreds to the Prajavani, it has become a herculean task to attend all of them personally. By delineating the workload based on the seriousness of the petitions, we will extend our service more efficiently to the needy,” Ranganath told The Hans India. For the first time, the Commissioner is to conduct a grievance redressal programme in Jangaon on May 11 for the benefit of the locals.