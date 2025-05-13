Warangal spruced up for contestants’ visit

Warangal: Warangal Fort, Thousand Pillars Shrine, and Ramappa Temple, all decked up for the visit of the 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant contestants on May 14. All three sites boast glittering looks that reflect the culture and heritage of the Kakatiyas.

The government predicts that the pageant could draw international attention, thereby developing the tourism economy. It may be noted here that the Miss World Pageant has already begun in Hyderabad on Saturday. The organisers split the Miss World contestants into two teams – one of them is to visit the Thousand Pillars Temple and Fort; the other team will head to Palampet in Mulugu district to visit the UNESCO Heritage Site – Ramappa Temple, an 800-year-old architectural marvel.

The organisers arranged cultural activities by the Adivasis who are densely populated in the district. After watching the Perini dance at Ramappa Temple, the contestants would return to Warangal before proceeding to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the district administration and the police have made elaborate arrangements for the safety and security of visitors. The forest wing officials have taken measures to avoid menace from monkeys, honeybees, and snakes to the visitors. The authorities deployed 1,000 policemen and banned the flying of drones in Ramappa.

The authorities arranged guides from Hyderabad to explain the sculptural elegance of the temples to the visitors.