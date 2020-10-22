Warangal: Teachers demand PRC

Warangal: The Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF) staged a hunger strike on Thursday, in protest against the State government's failure to resolve several pending issues such as Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Inaugurating the hunger strike camp at Ekasila Park here, the DTF-published Adhyapaka Jwala Editor M Gangadhar said that the government has no commitment to resolve the issues faced by the teachers, employees and pensioners.

"The government is turning a blind eye even though the employees have been demanding vociferously to address their issues – implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) 2018, release of three pending dearness allowances (DAs), announcement of teachers' promotion schedule, general and inter-district transfers etc," Gangadhar said.

DTF State secretary T Linga Reddy criticised the State government for dilly dallying over the implementation of PRC and other issues. "The employees across the State are facing numerous problems with the apathetic approach of the government," Linga Reddy said, stating that their fight against the establishment will continue until the resolution of employees' issues.

Pensions Association State leader N Sanjeeva Rao and Warangal district president G Brahmaiah said that pensioners had no protection even though they had played a key role in the fight for separate Telangana. He found fault with the government for cutting the salaries during the coronavirus lockdown.

Later, the protestors submitted memorandums separately to Urban and Rural District Collectors. K Srinivas, G Ramchander, K Devadas, M Bala Kumar, Md Abdul Aleem, T Sudarshanam, D Mahender Reddy, G Adi Reddy, K Govardhan, A Sanjeeva Reddy, G Uppalaiah, Sumitra Devi and Sudharani were among others present.