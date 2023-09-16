Warangal: Telangana State got independence in 1948 says G. Kishan Reddy

Live
Highlights
Telangana breathed the air of independence on September 17, 1948, 13 months after the end of British Raj in the country, Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said.
Warangal : Telangana breathed the air of independence on September 17, 1948, 13 months after the end of British Raj in the country, Union Tourism Minister and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy said.
Addressing a crowd at Amaradhamam, the abode of Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam, in Parkal on Friday, Reddy blamed the Congress and the BRS for distorting the history of Telangana.
“The Razakar militia, founded by Kasim Razvi, created havoc in the region by looting people and committing atrocities against women during the Nizam regime.
It was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who led the Operation Polo that brought the Nizam to his knees; thereby relieving the people in Telangana from the clutches of autocratic rule,” Reddy said.
