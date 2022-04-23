Warangal’s micro park gets NNC award

Warangal: Warangal figured among the six best Smart Cities in the Place-Making Marathon under Nurturing Neighbourhood as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. It may be recalled here that the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) constructed a micro park at MH Nagar (slum) in a record 56 hours. The target was to construct the park in 75 hours.

The GWMC also constructed another micro park at Christian Colony with one more to come up at Budha Junction. Speaking to The Hans India, Mayor Gundu Sudharani said, "It's a concerted effort. Kudos to Municipal Commissioner Pravinya and the GWMC staff."

The other cities that figured among the best are Bhuvaneshwar, Imphal, Kohima, Srinagar and Pimpri-Chinchwad. As many as 143 cities participated in the challenge.

It may be recalled here that Warangal made it to the top 10 cities of 'Nurturing Neighbourhoods Challenge' (NNC), a three-year phased initiative aimed at shaping early childhood-friendly localities in Indian cities, by the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in collaboration with the Bernard van Leer Foundation (BvLF) and technical partner World Resources Institute (WRI) India. Playful Anganwadi, Safe Streets, Children Park, Junction Improvement and Dump Yard to Pet-friendly Park are some of the initiatives taken up by the GWMC as part of Nurturing Neighbourhood programme.