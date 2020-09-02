YS Rajasekhara Reddy remembered on his 11th death anniversary

Warangal: Rich tributes were paid to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his 11th death anniversary across the erstwhile Warangal district on Wednesday.

The DCC President Naini Rajender Reddy and other senior leaders who gathered at the Congress Bhavan heaped praise on YSR, recalling the welfare schemes and development programmes introduced by him. Senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, Meesala Prakash, EV Srinivas and B Srinivas were among others present.