4 die after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh

Chitrakoot (UP): Four persons have died and three fell seriously ill after consuming spurious liquor in Chitrakoot district.

Following the incident, a sub-inspector and a constable have been suspended on charges of laxity. Meanwhile, action has been initiated against the station house officer of Rajapur.

The excise department has also suspended four officials including the district excise officer, on Sunday night.

"District excise officer of Chitrakoot Chatar Sen, excise inspector Ashraf Ali Siddiqui, head constable of excise department Sushil Kumar Pandey and constable of excise department Sandeep Kumar Mishra have been suspended on charges of laxity," said Additional Chief Secretary, excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy, in a statement.

The victims had consumed country made liquor on Saturday night, after which they started falling sick.

Inspector General of Police, Chitrakoot Dham (range), K Satya Narayan said. "A person of Khopa village died after consuming liquor, while another died at a private hospital during treatment."

Four people, who were in serious condition, were referred to Allahabad for treatment, but two of them died on the way. "Till now four people have died," the IG said.

Two people are now undergoing treatment in Allahabad and a former village head has also been hospitalized.

He further said, "There is no liquor sale outlet in the village, and the same was brought from a shop located almost 15 kilometers away. The person who sold the liquor has been arrested."