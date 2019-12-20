ACB raids Transco vigilance ASP in Visakhapatnam

Dwaraka Nagar: The ACB officials have conducted a raid at the residence belongs to AP TRANSCO vigilance ASP Tangella Harikrishna on Thursday.

The raids were held simultaneously at the residence of Harikrishna at Asilmetta in Visakhapatnam, and other relative's houses in Rajahmundry, Hyderabad, Amalapuram and Vijayawada.

Speaking on the occasion, ACB Srikakulam DSP BVS Ramana Murthy said that the search was conducted upon receiving the information that Vigilance ASP has accumulated illegal assets. The officials identified the assets worth Rs 2.74 crore as per government rate, which values above Rs 10 crore at the market price.

He said that Harikrishna, is a native of Amalapuram in East Godavari district, joined the police department in 1989 as SI and reached to ASP level. He has also worked in CID, ACB and Vigilance department. Recently, he joined as Vigilance ASP in Transco in Visakhapatnam. During the raid, the officials have seized several important documents.

Vizianagaram DSP DVS Nageshwar Rao, CI Appa Rao, Bhaskar, and other staff has participated in the search operation. ACB officials have arrested Harikrishna and took to MVP zone police station and later would be produced in ACB court on Friday, DSP said.