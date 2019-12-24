Crimes against women in the year 2019

♦ A 16-year-old girl was brutally raped for five days by six persons including three minors, after being locked up in a room in Ongole town of Andhra Pradesh. One of the accused befriended the girl when she was waiting for her friend at the RTC bus station in Ongole on June 17.

♦ A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six youths in Kishangunj district of Bihar. The incident took place on February 05.

♦ A 12-year-old Dalit girl of class 6 was raped and beheaded in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

♦ A 4-year-old girl was raped in Zakir Nagar locality in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh. The accused lured the girl with a 10 rupee note and took her away to a secluded spot and raped her. The incident happened on June 21.

♦ An 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on June 21.

♦ A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 11-year-old neighbour in Dalanwala area of Dehradun. The incident took place on June 19 when the girl's parents had gone out leaving her at home with her two elder siblings.

♦ A 13-year-old girl was raped by two men on June 7 at her home in Shahjahanpur. The minor girl was raped when her parents had gone out to purchase medicines.

♦ A minor girl was raped inside Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters in Kolkata's Fort William on June 15. The accused was a Group D staff of the Army.

♦ A 43-year-old mentally challenged woman under a road bridge was brutally raped by a social worker in Sant Nagar area of Mumbai. The accused, identified as Praveen Sadanand Jadhav, (35), took the victim to a deserted place under a road bridge on his motorcycle and assaulted her.

♦ A deaf and dumb 17-year-old girl was raped by three men who also filmed the act on May 23 in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

♦ A 45-year-old man raped his 15-year-old daughter in Jaipur. The man committed crime on his minor daughter in his house. When his wife saw the incident and protested, the accused allegedly thrashed her causing injuries.

♦ A 9-year-old girl was raped and killed by a man in Vile Parle area in Mumbai. The girl's body was found inside a public toilet at Nehru Nagar area in Vile Parle.

♦ A 9-month-old girl died after a brutal rape in Warangal in Telangana. Many protests were held by enraged locals who demanded stern punishment to the accused. The 28-year-old accused, identified as Praveen of the same locality and working in a hotel, was arrested after interrogation.

♦ A gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Shamshabad of Telanagana sparked outrage across India. Her body was found in Shadnagar on November 28, the day after she was murdered. Four suspects were arrested and later were killed in an encounter with the police at the same place.