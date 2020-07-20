Hyderabad: Fake plasma donor arrested for cheating 200 Covid patients

Hyderabad: The east zone task force on Monday arrested a fraudster who cheated more than 200 persons on the pretext of donating his plasma for treatment of Covid-19.



The accused was identified as Sandeep Reddy, a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and was staying in Banjara Hills. According to police, the accused was already arrested by the Dwarka PS in Vizag for committing two thefts, but was released on bail when the pandemic began.

After coming out on bail, he moved to Hyderabad and noticed that there was a huge demand for plasma, so he started contacting the persons who were looking for plasma donors.

He then took money online from the plasma seekers and never returned their calls. He also cheated people by promising them to arrange Tocilizumab 400 mg drug which is being used as anti-viral for treatment of Covid-19. So far, he cheated more than 200 people and made lots of illegal money, said police.

The accused has been handed over to Punjagutta police for further investigation, police said.