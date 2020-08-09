Hyderabad: Man arrested for cheating singer's fans

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police on Friday arrested one Chaitanya alias Chaitu for allegedly cheating many people on the pretext of being a manager to a famed singer of Telugu film industry. The singer filed a complaint with the cybercrime officials about the accused person and based on the complaint the cops began investigation and arrested Chaitanya.



According to CCS cops, the accused person is a native of Ananthapur and came to Hyderabad to become a singer. He also recorded a few videos on Youtube and on some private music channels, but he did not get the desired name and fame. So he decided to increase his popularity by using the name of an established singer and in order to do that, he created fake Facebook profiles pretending to be the manager of the singer.

After creating the fake profiles he sought donations and by using the singer's name he also organised a concert in his hometown. However, the singer got to know about the issue and she filed a complaint and the accused was arrested for cheating the fans and followers of the singer, said the officials of CCS.