Kurnool: Agriculture officials seize magnesium sulphate stock

Kurnool: Officials of Agriculture department raided a house in Veldurthy and seized huge quantity of magnesium sulphate. The Agriculture Officer (AO), Ravi Prakash addressing media persons on Saturday, said that one Venkatanarayana, a resident of Konidela village in Nandikotkur constituency has taken a house at Veldurthy on rent.



He used to bring the magnesium sulphate and other chemicals from Chittoor district and sell them to the local farmers. He is illegally doing business which is against the law. The samples have been collected and were sent to Tirupati for lab testing. Later, the stock was handed over to Veldurthy police.

The Sub Inspector, T Narendra Kumar Reddy said that Venkatanarayana was taken into custody and the entire stock was seized. A case has been filed under relevant sections and they took up investigation. He further warned that anyone if found doing illegal business will be prosecuted.