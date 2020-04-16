Man raped minor girl during lockdown in Chittoor district

A man has allegedly raped a minor girl in Chittoor district. The incident came into light when the victim disclosed the matter with her parent's and lodged a complaint with police.

Going into the details, a minor girl (16) belongs to a village under Ramasamudram mandal, is studying intermediate at Chowdepalle here in the district.

While going to the college, she came into contact with a person named Prakash (25), a native of Boyakonda, who had an eye on her. With the imposing of lockdown, the college was closed, and the girl was staying at home.

With this, Prakash went to the girl's village to meet her. He trapped her with his words and took her into the forest area near the village and sexually assaulted her.

Later, the girl returned home and told about the incident with her parent's. Immediately, they approached Ramasamudram police and lodged a complaint. Upon receiving the information, the police registered a case, trying to trace the accused who is on the run.