 Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

Three online gamblers held in Bengaluru

Three online gamblers held in Bengaluru
Highlights

The City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested three people who were involved in online gambling activities during the national-wide lockdown in...

The City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested three people who were involved in online gambling activities during the national-wide lockdown in Bengaluru.

The officials raided the online poker under Banaswadi police station limits. The accused downloaded an app to play poker game. The accused identified as R Muniraju (26), T Shankarappa (46), and M Mohammed Zabeer (46) and recovered Rs 1700 and two mobiles from their possession. On the incident, Banaswadi police have registered a case and are investigating further.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories