Three online gamblers held in Bengaluru
The City Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested three people who were involved in online gambling activities during the national-wide lockdown in Bengaluru.
The officials raided the online poker under Banaswadi police station limits. The accused downloaded an app to play poker game. The accused identified as R Muniraju (26), T Shankarappa (46), and M Mohammed Zabeer (46) and recovered Rs 1700 and two mobiles from their possession. On the incident, Banaswadi police have registered a case and are investigating further.
