Visakhapatnam: Cops crack murder case in record time

Visakhapatnam: The police cracked murder case of Gurram Ganesh (38), a resident of Gudivada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka, in a record time. On July 13, A Karthik, VRO, Grade-II, of Gudivada Appanna Colony, got information that a naked body was found in bushes behind a shopping mall.



Later, he found a body of a person aged 25-30 years whose hands and legs were tied with clothes and in a highly decomposed state. A complaint was registered at Gajuwaka police station based on which a case was filed.

DCP (Crime in-charge) of Zone II V. Suresh Babu along with Inspector Police Ch. Surinaidu and others took up the case under the leadership of the ACP south and Gajuwaka division. The cops formed teams and launched an investigation and shifted the body to King George Hospital.

A watch, bracelet, clothes and slippers were gathered as material evidence for investigation. The deceased was identified as Gurram Ganesh (38), a resident of Gudivada Appanna Colony, Gajuwaka.

Based on the interrogation, it was found that Gurrala Jogarao and her fiancée were behind the murder and they were arrested by the Gajuwaka police on Tuesday.

According to the police, Ganesh was following Jogarao's relative, who's also the latter's fiancée. Despite Jogarao's repeated warnings not to go behind the girl, the victim did not pay any heed to his warnings.

Gurrala Jogarao and Guntu Deena alias Swathi made him drink toddy and took him behind the shopping mall near a fishing unit and when he was in an inebriated condition, the accused had hit him with a rod and strangled him to death. Later, the accused pushed Ganesh body into the drain. The two were taken into custody as the police have busted the case in a record time.

The police said that Jogarao was earlier involved in two property offences, while Swathi was addicted to bad habits like Jogarao.