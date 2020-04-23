Woman commits suicide after boyfriend leaked her video to his friends in Gujarat

In a tragic incident, a woman has allegedly committed suicide after her boyfriend leaked their intimate video to his friends. This crime has come into light at Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Going into the details, a man who belongs to Chharanagar here in the city has trapped a young woman in the name of love and become intimate with each other. Taking advantage of this, the accused secretly recorded their act.

Later, he leaked the obscene video with his other three friends. Over knowing about the leak, the victim becomes very upset and committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling fan when there was no one present in the house. On receiving the information from the deceased family members, the police registered a case, arrested the accused and are investigating further.