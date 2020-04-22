Woman died as car hits auto during lockdown in Karnataka

In a tragic incident, a middle-aged woman has lost her life in a road accident when a speeding car collided with an auto during the lockdown in Karnataka. The deceased identified as Shivamma, who was returning from a hospital on BM Road.

According to the source, Shivamma and her relative have gone to a private hospital for the check-up as she was not feeling well by haring an auto. While returning home, the auto driver stopped the vehicle at the ATM near the CC market.

At that time, a speeding car coming from behind collided the auto, crushing Shivamma under the auto. With the impact of the collision, auto got completely damaged.

Immediately, the injured were rushed to the government hospital. As the health condition of Shivamma was critical, she was later shifted to a private hospital, where she died while receiving the treatment. The two other are said to be out of danger. On the incident, the police have registered a case under Section 304A, 279, 337 of IPC against the car driver and are investigating further.