Woman raped by fake pastor in Krishna district

In an incident, a married woman was allegedly raped by a fake pastor by giving sedative drink and took indecent photos of her and later sexually assaulted her several times by threatening to expose them. This crime happened at Machilipatnam in Krishna district and came into light when the victim approached the police.

Going into the details, R Joel, a native of Chilakalapudi, works as a pastor in a church at Rajupet. In this context, a married woman belongs to the same locality often visits the church for prayers. Taking advantage of this, Joel moved closely and had an eye on her.

In the name of special prayers, he invited the woman to the church last October, and offered a sedative mixed soft drink and later took indecent photos of her.

By showing those pictures, he pressured her to fulfil his desire and threatened to upload the pics on social media if she refuses his proposal. Over fear of photos going out, she surrendered to him.

With this, Joel ofter raped her by taking her into the room after the prayers. Over unable to tolerate his harassment, the victim approached Inagudurupet police station and lodged the complaint. On receiving the information, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.