1 killed, 10 injured in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese southern city
One civilian was killed and ten others were injured on Monday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle in Lebanon's southern city of Bint Jbeil, Lebanese military sources told the media.
The sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli drone fired three air-to-surface missiles on a motorcycle at the entrance to Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital in the centre of the Bint Jbeil city, Xinhua news agency reported.
They added that the attack burned the motorcycle, killed a civilian, and wounded ten others.
Official medical sources told Xinhua that the killed civilian, named Ali Wezani, was from the village of Chaqra. His child was also seriously injured in the attack, the sources said.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites.
Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.