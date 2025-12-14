19 states sue Trump admin over $1 lakh H1B visa fee

Washington: Nineteen US states have sued the Trump administration over a proposed $100,000 fee on new H1B visa applications. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts on Friday. California and Massachusetts are leading the case against what they call an "unlawful" charge that could hinder employers who rely on skilled foreign workers.

The states contend that the new fee imposes a financial burden on employers, especially in public sectors like education and healthcare. They also argue that the administration set this amount without proper justification, exceeding its authority granted by Congress.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized that no presidential administration could rewrite immigration law to impose such a surcharge. The White House has defended the $100,000 fee, saying it is a legal move and part of broader reforms to the H1B program. Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said the fee discourages companies from abusing the system and helps protect American wages while providing certainty to employers needing overseas talent.

The H1B program is crucial for US companies hiring foreign professionals for specialized roles, especially in tech sectors.

The lawsuit, which includes states like Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut and Delaware among others, argues that the fee could disrupt essential services in public institutions. New York Attorney General Letitia James said it would hurt state operations by making it harder for residents to access healthcare and education.