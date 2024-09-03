Live
Monsoon Rains in Pakistan: 293 Dead, 564 Injured in Two Months
Islamabad: A total of 293 people have been killed and 564 others injured in monsoon rain-triggered accidents in Pakistan in the past two months as heavy downpours continued to wreak havoc in parts of the country, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
Heavy rains have partially or fully damaged 19,572 houses, 39 bridges and several schools across the country, said the agency, adding that nearly 1,077 livestock have also perished from July 1 to August 31, Xinhua news agency reported.
Most of the damages and casualties were reported from the eastern Punjab province, where 112 people lost their lives and 302 others sustained injuries due to torrential rains, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with 88 deaths and 129 injuries.
The agency said a fresh spell of moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in parts of Pakistan in the coming days.