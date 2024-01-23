3 killed as bus plunges off cliff in Vietnam

Hanoi: Three people were killed and many others injured after a sleeper bus plunged off a cliff on a highway section in Vietnam's central Da Nang city, local media reported.

The incident occurred when the sleeper bus with 19 passengers and three drivers and driver's assistants on board crashed into the road barrier on the opposite side and slid off the cliff on the Dak Lak-Thua Thien Hue route it, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Three people died on the spot while three others were severely injured, Xinhua news agency reported quoting police as saying.

The injured victims were rushed to local healthcare facilities.