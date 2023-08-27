Live
- Asia Cup: Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf back in Afghanistan squad
- Vivid imaginations can help people feel more 'present' in VR. shows study
- 26 CCTV cameras, ex-army men in Jadavpur University to prevent ragging
- Congress another name of corruption: Joshi
- BRS failed to give welfare to farmers : Etela Rajendra
- UK PM Rishi Sunak to make whole-life sentences mandatory for heinous murderers By Aditi Khanna
- ISRO releases graph of temperature variation on lunar surface measured by Chandrayaan-3's payload
- PM Modi flags concerns over bias in AI; calls for ethical use
- 3 killed, 2 injured in Mumbai suburban hotel blaze
- Uttar Pradesh slapgate: School running without recognition, asked to shut down
Just In
3 US marines killed in aircraft crash off Australia's coast
Highlights
Three US Marines were killed and 20 injured in an aircraft crash during a training exercise off Australia's north coast.
Canberra: Three US Marines were killed and 20 injured in an aircraft crash during a training exercise off Australia's north coast.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS